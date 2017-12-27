Odessa Police Department hosts youth basketball throw down

On Wednesday, the Odessa Police Department put on a youth 3 on 3 basketball tournament for ages 12 to 14 and 15 to 17. They played a bracket style tournament and the winner played 3 police officers for all the bragging rights.

“It was fun and it was a good way for us to get in practice since we don’t have school. It was more challenging than the competition I usually play. Winning the championship felt like a good accomplishment,” said Cameron Jackson.

“It was good playing with my teammates. We learn better together,” said Jaylen Bars.

“There were some parts that were really challenging but it really tested your skills. It was really good,” said Marcos Romo.

“It was a very successful day. We had about 16 teams come out. We did double elimination on the younger kids because they had less teams, but we had a really good turnout. Everybody came out and they played hard. It was great. This is going to be an annual thing we’re going to do this as many times as my chief will let me do this and whenever I can, I’m going to get it done. It was so much fun I love bringing everyone out here. This lets them know that we’re people too. We have the same hobbies and we like to get down and play some ball. So, it helps us out a lot. I’ve got some teams that are going to come out strong so we’ve got a couple grudge matches to go with,” said Corporal Hamilton with the Odessa Police Department.

This was their first year holding the throw down during winter break for the kids.

