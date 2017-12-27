Tow truck drivers respond to high number of accidents on icy West Texas roads

Apple iPhone owners are suing the tech giant for alleged consumer fraud for not disclosing sooner it issued software updates that deliberately slowed older-model phones so aging batteries lasted longer.
Apple iPhone owners are suing the tech giant for alleged consumer fraud for not disclosing sooner it issued software updates that deliberately slowed older-model phones so aging batteries lasted longer.
The Midland Police Department is on the scene of a shooting this evening. The shooting occurred at the Park Glen Apartments, off of Rankin Highway in Midland.
The Midland Police Department is on the scene of a shooting this evening. The shooting occurred at the Park Glen Apartments, off of Rankin Highway in Midland.
Authorities are on the scene of an industrial accident in Midland County. Details are very limited at this time but we're told the accident occurred at 10508 West County Road 127.
Authorities are on the scene of an industrial accident in Midland County. Details are very limited at this time but we're told the accident occurred at 10508 West County Road 127.
On Thursday morning, the Byron Johnston Holiday Classic will tip off for its 25th year. The tournament will be played through Saturday and features 8 schools for the girls and boys bracket.
On Thursday morning, the Byron Johnston Holiday Classic will tip off for its 25th year. The tournament will be played through Saturday and features 8 schools for the girls and boys bracket.
On Wednesday, the Odessa Police Department put on a youth 3 on 3 basketball tournament for ages 12 to 14 and 15 to 17. They played a bracket style tournament and the winner played 3 police officers for all the bragging rights.
On Wednesday, the Odessa Police Department put on a youth 3 on 3 basketball tournament for ages 12 to 14 and 15 to 17. They played a bracket style tournament and the winner played 3 police officers for all the bragging rights.