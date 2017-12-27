Authorities respond to industrial accident in Midland Co.

Photo from the scene. (Source: KWES)

Authorities are on the scene of an industrial accident in Midland County.

Details are very limited at this time but we're told the accident occurred at 10508 West County Road 127.

Two ambulances were on the scene as well as the Midland County Sheriff's Office.

We're told the plant is owned by Enlink Industries.

We've reached out to the company and are awaiting further comment about the incident.

We're working to get additional information.

We'll keep you up-to-date.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.