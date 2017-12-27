Man in stable condition after shooting in Hobbs, search underway for suspects

One man is in stable condition following a shooting in Hobbs on Tuesday night.

We're told Hobbs police were called out to the Hobbs Apartments, located at 2001 E. Clinton St., in reference to a gunshot victim.

Police said when they arrived on the scene, they found Jaime Lugo, 18, of Hobbs, NM, with a gunshot injury.

Lugo was taken to the Lea Regional Medical Center and later airlifted to University Medical Center in Lubbock, where he is currently in stable condition.

According to the report, Lugo couldn't tell police who shot at him as he was driving in a vehicle on the east side of the Hobbs Apartments.

Police said it appears that Lugo and his vehicle were struck as he drove through the area and he had no connection to the gunman.

We're told officers received information that the suspect vehicle was a black Nissan Altima and later located the vehicle.

However, as officers attempted to stop the vehicle in the area of Seminole Highway and Navajo, the vehicle fled the scene.

Authorities said as the vehicle fled from them, a firearm was thrown from the vehicle but was recovered.

The suspect and suspect vehicle was later located around 1:35 a.m. Wednesday morning and no one was inside.

If you have any information that could lead to an arrest, contact the Hobbs Police Department at (575) 397-9265 or Lea County Crime Stoppers at (575) 393-8005.

The investigation into the case is ongoing.

