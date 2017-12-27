Over 150 total crashes reported across Midland, Odessa on Wednesday

Mother Nature certainly made her presence felt across the Permian Basin this morning.

Freezing drizzle caused numerous roadways across the area to become frozen creating hazardous travel conditions.

Currently, 156 crashes have been reported.

We're told that the Midland Police Department responded to 49 total crashes starting at 4 a.m. this morning.

Odessa police reported they've responded to approximately 30 total crashes.

The Texas Department of Public Safety tells us they responded to 87 crashes across Ector, Midland and surrounding counties.

The cold weather is expected to stick around through the overnight, which means any leftover water on roadways or bridges may refreeze.

Drivers are asked to give themselves extra time getting to and from their destinations, drive under the speed limit, leave plenty of distance between their vehicle and the vehicle in front of them and don't slam on your brakes while breaking.

