Waco police search for 43-year-old woman missing since Dec. 21

By Mayra Monroy, Digital Content Producer
Police are searching for a woman missing since Dec. 21. 

Waco police said that they are looking for Stephanie Torrez, 43. Police said she may be driving a blue-gray 2006 Kia. 

Her family told police that she may have been intoxicated and suicidal when she left. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact police. 

