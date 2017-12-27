CLOSURES/DELAYS due to weather conditions for 12/27/17 - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

CLOSURES/DELAYS due to weather conditions for 12/27/17

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: KWES) (Source: KWES)
(KWES) -

Daycares/Learning Centers/Schools for 12/27/17

CLOSED: 

  • Animal Kracker's     
  • Greenwood Baptist Church Learning Center 
  • Bynum School 
  • Camp Fire 
  • Cottage of Mama Bear's 
  • Day By Day Daycare
  • Creative Care     
  • KidTown Daycare    
  • Number One Wee Daycare 
  • MegaKidz Early Development Center  
  • Mrs. Irene Daycare
  • Odessa College Sports Center 
  • Precious One Child Care
  • Paragon Learning Center 
  • Peppermint Plantation 
  • St. Luke's Development Program 
  • Texas Tech Health Science Center
  • Village kids 

DELAYED FOR 12/27/17:     

  • Crestview Early Childhood   - 10 a.m. start 
  • Hart to Hart learning center  - 1:30-hour delay 
  • Little Angels Playschool        - 10 a.m. start     
  • New Horizons                       - 10 a.m. start 
  • Small World learning center - 10 a.m. start 
  • True Lite Learning Center    - 10 a.m. start 

Transportation Services for 12/27/17

CLOSED:

EZ Rider bus service 

City / County Offices 

DELAYS: 

  • Midland Co. Judge Bradford Office - 9:30 a.m. open 
  • City of Midland Offices - 10 a.m. open 
  • Upton County Offices - 10 a.m. open 

CLOSED: 

  • Ector County County Tax Assessor Collector's office
  • Ector County District Clerk Office 
  • Ector County Clerk 
  • Midland Trash Services 

Churches for 12/27/17

  • St. Ann's Catholic Church Offices - 9:30 a.m. open (Services as scheduled)

CANCELLED: 

  • Sherwood Church of Christ evening classes
  • Alamo Heights Baptist Church 

Banks for 12/27/17

  • First Basin Credit Union (all locations) - 10 a.m. open 

Clinics for 12/27/17

CLOSED:

  • Stamford Outreach Clinic 
  • Permian Basin Rehab Center 

We will keep you updated as the day goes on.  

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly