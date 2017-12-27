CLOSURES/DELAYS due to weather conditions

(Source: KWES) (KWES) -
Daycares/Learning Centers/Schools
CLOSED:
- Animal Kracker's
- Greenwood Baptist Church Learning Center
- Bynum School
- Camp Fire
- Cottage of Mama Bear's
- Day By Day Daycare
- Creative Care
- KidTown Daycare
- Number One Wee Daycare
- MegaKidz Early Development Center
- Mrs. Irene Daycare
- Precious One Child Care
- Paragon Learning Center
- Peppermint Plantation
- St. Luke's Development Program
- Texas Tech Health Science Center
- Village kids
DELAYED:
- Crestview Early Childhood - 10 a.m. start
- Hart to Hart learning center - 1:30-hour delay
- Little Angels Playschool - 10 a.m. start
- New Horizons - 10 a.m. start
- Small World learning center - 10 a.m. start
- True Lite Learning Center - 10 a.m. start
Transportation Services
CLOSED:
EZ Rider bus service
City / County Offices
DELAYS:
- Midland Co. Judge Bradford Office - 9:30 a.m. open
- City of Midland Offices - 10 a.m. open
- Upton County Offices - 10 a.m. open
CLOSED:
- Ector County County Tax Assessor Collector's office
- Ector County District Clerk Office
- Ector County Clerk
- Midland Trash Services
Churches
- St. Ann's Catholic Church Offices - 9:30 a.m. open (Services as scheduled)
Banks
- First Basin Credit Union (all locations) - 10 a.m. open
Clinics
CLOSED:
- Stamford Outreach Clinic
- Permian Basin Rehab Center
We will keep you updated as the day goes on.
