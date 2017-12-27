CLOSURES/DELAYS due to weather conditions

Daycares/Learning Centers/Schools

CLOSED:

Animal Kracker's

Greenwood Baptist Church Learning Center

Bynum School

Camp Fire

Cottage of Mama Bear's

Day By Day Daycare

Creative Care

KidTown Daycare

Number One Wee Daycare

MegaKidz Early Development Center

Mrs. Irene Daycare

Precious One Child Care

Paragon Learning Center

Peppermint Plantation

St. Luke's Development Program

Texas Tech Health Science Center

Village kids

DELAYED:

Crestview Early Childhood - 10 a.m. start

Hart to Hart learning center - 1:30-hour delay

Little Angels Playschool - 10 a.m. start

New Horizons - 10 a.m. start

Small World learning center - 10 a.m. start

True Lite Learning Center - 10 a.m. start

Transportation Services

CLOSED:

EZ Rider bus service

City / County Offices

DELAYS:

Midland Co. Judge Bradford Office - 9:30 a.m. open

City of Midland Offices - 10 a.m. open

Upton County Offices - 10 a.m. open

CLOSED:

Ector County County Tax Assessor Collector's office

Ector County District Clerk Office

Ector County Clerk

Midland Trash Services

Churches

St. Ann's Catholic Church Offices - 9:30 a.m. open (Services as scheduled)

Banks

First Basin Credit Union (all locations) - 10 a.m. open

Clinics

CLOSED:

Stamford Outreach Clinic

Permian Basin Rehab Center

We will keep you updated as the day goes on.

