Knowing the difference between the common cold and flu

CLOSURES/DELAYS due to freezing weather conditions
CLOSURES/DELAYS due to freezing weather conditions
Apple iPhone owners are suing the tech giant for alleged consumer fraud for not disclosing sooner it issued software updates that deliberately slowed older-model phones so aging batteries lasted longer.
Apple iPhone owners are suing the tech giant for alleged consumer fraud for not disclosing sooner it issued software updates that deliberately slowed older-model phones so aging batteries lasted longer.
The holiday season is coming to an end but one season isn't, it's flu season. The Texas Department of State Health Services reports hospital labs across the state have an seen an increase in patient visits that were due to influenza-like illnesses.
The holiday season is coming to an end but one season isn't, it's flu season. The Texas Department of State Health Services reports hospital labs across the state have an seen an increase in patient visits that were due to influenza-like illnesses.
The National Weather Service in Midland has issued a winter weather advisory for several of our northeastern counties. Those counties include: Borden, Dawson, Howard, Martin, Mitchell and Scurry County until 4 a.m. Wednesday morning.
The National Weather Service in Midland has issued a winter weather advisory for several of our northeastern counties. Those counties include: Borden, Dawson, Howard, Martin, Mitchell and Scurry County until 4 a.m. Wednesday morning.
Are you looking for a fun way to ring in the New Year with an event that the entire family can enjoy? Look no further!
Are you looking for a fun way to ring in the New Year with an event that the entire family can enjoy? Look no further!