Child, woman shot overnight in Killeen

A child and a woman were shot overnight in Killeen, according to police.

The shooting happened just before 4 a.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of Roadrunner Drive.

When officers arrived, they found a child and a woman with a gunshot wound, police said.

An ambulance took the child to McLane Children's Hospital in Temple. Another ambulance took the woman to Metroplex Hospital in Killeen. It's unclear how they're both doing.

The woman's relation to the child is unknown, police said. There is no suspect information available at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with Central Texas News Now for the latest information.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.