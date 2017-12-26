Contest: Disney Live! Mickey and Minnie's Doorway to Magic

Are you looking for a fun way to ring in the New Year with an event that the entire family can enjoy? Look no further!

Disney Live! Mickey and Minnie’s Doorway to Magic is coming to The Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center in Midland, January 4-5, 2018, and the Lea County Cultural Center in Hobbs, NM, January 11, 2018!

Join Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy and all of your favorite Disney characters as they take you on a journey through all of your favorite Disney films, like Toy Story, Aladdin, Cinderella and more!

And when you wish upon a star…you can win free tickets!

From Dec. 18, 2017 – Jan. 9, 2018, you have a chance to enter our Disney Live! Contest.

If you win, you and your family will receive a family four pack of tickets to see your favorite Disney characters live and in person!

So make some magical memories with your family and enter for a chance to win free tickets to Disney Live! Mickey and Minnie’s Doorway to Magic!

Midland Contest Link (Contest Starts Dec. 18): https://a.pgtb.me/rlNJFQ

Hobbs Contest Link (Contest Starts Dec. 29): https://a.pgtb.me/B4J6F2

