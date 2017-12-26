Winter Weather Advisory issued for several West Texas counties

The National Weather Service in Midland has expanded a winter weather advisory for several counties in West Texas.

Those counties now include: Andrews, Borden, Dawson, Ector, Gaines, Glasscock, Howard, Martin, Midland, Mitchell and Scurry County until 4 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Freezing drizzle is expected to move across these counties and a light glaze of ice could result in slippery road conditions, especially on bridges and overpasses.

Be sure to give yourself extra time if you are traveling early Wednesday morning.

