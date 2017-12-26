Tickets for fastest speeding drivers in Texas revealed

Numerous drivers all across the state of Texas were ticketed for their "need to speed" this year.

The fastest driver, according to data obtained by the Houston Chronicle, was for a motorcyclist traveling at 181 miles per hour in a 75 mile per hour zone while driving on U.S. 90 through Coryell County.

Some other drivers include a driver that received a ticket for going 160 miles per hour in a 75 mile per hour zone in Nueces County.

Another driver was ticketed for going 160 miles per hour in a 55 mile per hour zone on I-45 in Galveston County.

Surprisingly, none of the fastest speeding drivers on the list were from the West Texas area.

Remember to slow down out there as we head into 2018!

