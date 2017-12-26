Odessa Police Department hosting 3 on 3 youth basketball tournament on Wednesday

On Wednesday, the Odessa Police Department is hosting their first 3 on 3 Youth Basketball Showdown.



Registration is free and will take place from 7 to 8:30 a.m. Wednesday morning at the Ector Middle School Gym.

The event is open to age groups from 12 to 14 and 15 to 17.

The tournament will tip off at 9 a.m.

