From Pecos to Professional Boxing

The National Weather Service in Midland has issued a winter weather advisory for several of our northeastern counties. Those counties include: Borden, Dawson, Howard, Martin, Mitchell and Scurry County until 4 a.m. Wednesday morning.
Are you looking for a fun way to ring in the New Year with an event that the entire family can enjoy? Look no further!
Apple iPhone owners are suing the tech giant for alleged consumer fraud for not disclosing sooner it issued software updates that deliberately slowed older-model phones so aging batteries lasted longer.
Numerous drivers all across the state of Texas were ticketed for their "need to speed" this year.
On Wednesday, the Odessa Police Department is hosting their first 3 on 3 Youth Basketball Showdown.
