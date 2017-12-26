What to do in Midland during the holidays

Christmas may be in the past but there is still a week left to celebrate the holidays.

Which means that some of us West Texans might still have family in town, and to be true hosts, it's nice to show them all this town has to offer.

The best way we could think of was to get advice from a grandmother. We picked Val Sparks, who is also married to Midland City Councilman, Jeff Sparks, to tell us the best things to do in the City of Midland.

"Always the after-Christmas sales, I guess. But, there is bowling, there is skating if the weather is decent. They can play outside. Our kids brought their dog and they went out to the dog-park. Just things that you spend quality family time together," said Val.

Jeff Sparks, who is the ultimate family man, says it's important to include new members of the family. From new babies to new in-laws, especially when new wives are being brought into a big family.

"All the generations together, so everybody knows each other. Because we had 4 generation our parents and all the way down to our grand kids so the 4 generation was a lot of fun," said Jeff.

Here are some other suggestions on where to take your family.

Museum of The SouthWest, Open Tuesday through Saturday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday: 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. For information, click here.

Permian Basin Petroleum Museum, Museum Day Hours of Operation: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. For information, click here.

Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center, for more information, click here.

Planetarium Marian Blakemore, Address: 1705 W Missouri Ave, Midland, TX, 79701, Phone: (432) 683-2882,

Bowlero Midland, 5320 W Loop 250 N, Midland, TX 79707, (432) 689-9725

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.