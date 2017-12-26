Hazardous travel conditions possible Wednesday morning

Hazardous travel conditions will be a possibility as we head into Wednesday morning.



Light freezing drizzle will be possible across much of West Texas Tuesday evening and into Wednesday morning.

Most of the road surfaces will stay above freezing, but we could see some light ice accumulations on elevated surfaces.



Bridges and overpasses will be the areas of greatest concern. Light ice accumulations on these elevated surfaces could cause slick spots for drivers.



Make sure you give yourself extra time on your way to work to account for the possible icing.

