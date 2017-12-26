Aggravated felon arrested for illegally crossing U.S./Mexico border

An aggravated felon has been arrested again by Border Patrol agents. This time, it's for illegally crossing the U.S./Mexico border.

Eliseo Franco-Ornelas, 63, was captured on Saturday after illegally crossing the border with 3 other subjects approximately 100 miles west of the Presidio Port of Entry.

We're told Border Patrol agents later discovered that Franco-Ornelas had a criminal past and previously served a 15-year prison term for aggravated assault on a peace officer.

“This is another high-profile arrest that stresses the importance of technology, combined with an adequate amount of agents and infrastructure,” Big Bend Sector Chief Patrol Agent Robert Boatright stated in a press release. “Our agents fully understand our role in securing our nation’s homeland,” he added.

Franco-Ornelas was later taken to the West Texas Detention Facility.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.