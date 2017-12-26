Man arrested in connection with robbery, stalking investigation

One man was arrested Friday in connection with a robbery/stalking investigation in Odessa.

Carlos Talamantes, 35, is charged with robbery and stalking.

Back on Dec. 20, 2017, police were called out to the Music City Mall in reference to a robbery.

Police said an investigation revealed that a 39-year-old woman had been assaulted by Talamantes, who was her ex-boyfriend.

According to the report, the woman reported that when she got out of her 2012 Chevrolet Camaro, Talamantes pinned her down and restrained her right arm before taking her cell phone.

Then the following day, police were called out to the 300 block of Ann St. in reference to a stalking investigation.

When officers arrived, they spoke with the same woman who stated that Talamantes had "keyed" her Camaro and slashed all four tires on her vehicle.

Police said that an independent witness saw Talamantes slash the tires.

The report added that the woman reported she had filed several police reports against Talamantes and that she was in fear for her life.

Warrants were later issued for Talamantes and was arrested.

