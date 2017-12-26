Man arrested on several charges following assault in Odessa

Hazardous travel conditions will be a possibility as we head into Wednesday morning. Light freezing drizzle will be possible across much of West Texas Tuesday evening and into Wednesday morning.
An aggravated felon has been arrested again by Border Patrol agents. This time, it's for illegally crossing the U.S./Mexico border. Elisco Franco-Ornelas, 63, was captured on Saturday after illegally crossing the border with 3 other subjects approximately 100 miles west of the Presidio Port of Entry.
Ortiz has been charged with 14 counts of burglary of a building and 1 count of engaging in organized criminal activity.
We've learned the silver alert for Leopoldo Alvarado has been discontinued.
One man was arrested Friday in connection with a robbery/stalking investigation in Odessa. Carlos Talamantes, 35, is charged with robbery and stalking.
