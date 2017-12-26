Man arrested on several charges following assault in Odessa

One man was arrested on several charges following an incident Saturday night in Odessa.

Braden Porter, 25, is charged with retaliation, assault causing bodily injury and evading arrest or detention.

We’re told that officers were called out to the 2200 block of E. 14th St. in reference to an assault victim.

When officers arrived, they spoke with a 59-year-old man and his son, identified as Porter.

An investigation revealed that Porter struck his father repeatedly in the right leg, knocking him to the ground.

According to the report, an independent witness also saw the incident take place.

When officers tried to talk with Porter, he shouted profanity at officers and ran from the officers by jumping into the backyard of a nearby home.

Police said after Porter was caught, he began to shot out loud that he was, “going to get everyone” involved in the home.

The report stated that once Porter arrived at the jail, he looked at an Odessa Police Officer in a hostile manner and stated, “I’m going to find out where you live.”

