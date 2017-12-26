Wife of man shot to death in Bladen Co. speaks out: 'It was the worst Christmas ever'

Authorities are on the scene of an industrial accident in Midland County. Details are very limited at this time but we're told the accident occurred at 10508 West County Road 127.
Midland police have identified the victim killed in a crash involving a Midland police officer. The victim has been identified as Roy Neely, 90, of Midland.
Mother Nature certainly made her presence felt across the Permian Basin this morning. Freezing drizzle caused numerous roadways across the area to become frozen creating hazardous travel conditions.
One man is in stable condition following a shooting in Hobbs on Tuesday night. We're told Hobbs police were called out to the Hobbs Apartments, located at 2001 E. Clinton St., in reference to a gunshot victim.
Apple iPhone owners are suing the tech giant for alleged consumer fraud for not disclosing sooner it issued software updates that deliberately slowed older-model phones so aging batteries lasted longer.
