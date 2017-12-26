Disposing of your holiday trash properly

One man was arrested on several charges following an incident Saturday night in Odessa. Braden Porter, 25, is charged with retaliation, assault causing bodily injury and evading arrest or detention.
Ortiz has been charged with 16 counts of burglary of a building and one count of engaging in organized criminal activity.
If you live in the Northeast or Midwest, you're not dreaming: It's probably going to be a white Christmas.
As you wrap up the holidays and get ready for the new year, Keep Midland Beautiful hopes you'll take some things into consideration as you get rid of your holiday trash.
Apple iPhone owners are suing the tech giant for alleged consumer fraud for not disclosing sooner it issued software updates that deliberately slowed older-model phones so aging batteries lasted longer.
