2 killed, 2 injured in Christmas Day street racing crash

The crash left shattered glass and twisted metal scattered across six lanes of traffic. (Source: KTRK/CNN)

HARRIS COUNTY, TX (KTRK/CNN) – One of two Mustang drivers racing at double the legal speed limit on Christmas Day T-boned an SUV, killing himself and the SUV’s driver, officials say.

The Christmas Day crash left shattered glass and twisted metal scattered across six lanes of traffic on Texas’ Highway 249.

But it was nothing compared to the crushed cars and SUV involved in the midday wreck, which investigators say started with the drivers of two Mustangs racing each other at speeds exceeding 90 mph.

During the race, one of the Mustang drivers, a man in his mid-40s, T-boned an SUV as its driver pulled out in the roadway. He then went on to hit an Acura.

The driver of the Mustang was killed in the violent collision, along with the middle-aged male driver of the SUV.

"This is a lesson learned for all of the youngsters out there,” said a witness named Juan. "That guy is paying for other people's mistakes, and it's not fair for other people to pay for somebody's stupidity."

The two people in the Acura, both in their 20s, were injured but will survive.

This crash likely caused by two vehicles whose drivers were racing. Speeds around 90mph on a public roadway. Street racing is illegal and dangerous; could cause a serious or fatal car accident. Here, 2 are dead and two others with injuries. On Christmas Day, sad. — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) December 25, 2017

The driver of the other Mustang, a man in his mid-20s, was not injured but now faces the possibility of several charges. He was detained for questioning.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says that stretch of highway is a well-known spot for street racing.

“It’s tragic that this would happen. Many lives have been impacted,” Gonzalez said.

The speed limit on the stretch of road is 45 mph, half the suspected speed of the two men who deputies say made a deadly decision on Christmas Day.

