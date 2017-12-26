2 killed, 2 injured in Christmas Day street racing crash

Officials said the two officers were parked on the right shoulder of Interstate 880 looking for drunk drivers before the deadly accident.
On Christmas Eve, the dog made the 11,000-mile journey from the cold of Russia to the warmth of South Florida.
Robby Strong had strong feelings about the recently passed tax reform. So he decided to send a message to Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin.
The crash left shattered glass and twisted metal scattered across six lanes of traffic.
The boy's father says the 7-year-old got a big hug and ‘thank you’ from his grandmother for his help.
The deceased cab driver had multiple injuries, and was found near a lumber yard.
