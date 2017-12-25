Police warning residents about throwing away TV, gaming console boxes

Now that all your holiday gifts have been opened, you may be considering tossing the boxes from those big ticket items in the trash.



With trash collection resuming this week, police want to remind you that thieves could be watching what you put out and target your home.



If you have big boxes, like ones for a TV or game console, you should get rid of them slowly, a little at a time.



Also make sure the boxes are broken down or ripped up.



You can also take them to the recycle bins.



