Movie theaters see increased traffic on Christmas

The Christmas holiday is a time for families to get together, exchange gift, and eat as much ham and stuffing their bodies can hold. It is also known to be one of the most popular days of the year to go to the movie theater.

“My husband is working today, so he could not be home for Christmas,” said Kristen Crist. “My son said that he wanted to see ‘Star Wars,’ so we decided to go see it.”

With there being so many films moviegoers can choose from, there was one that seemed to be the most popular.

“We came to see ‘Jumanji,’” said John Pacheco, Midland High School, Jr. “Kevin Hart is really funny, I like him a lot.”

John’s mother had a different reason for wanting to watch the film.

“I wanted to see the movie for The Rock, because he is sexy,” said Ana Pacheco.

Going to the movies on Christmas Day is not conventional for everyone, but according to the National Association of Theatre Owners, it has become a common way for the holiday to be celebrated.

