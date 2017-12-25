Movie theaters see increased traffic on Christmas

Apple iPhone owners are suing the tech giant for alleged consumer fraud for not disclosing sooner it issued software updates that deliberately slowed older-model phones so aging batteries lasted longer.
If you live in the Northeast or Midwest, you're not dreaming: It's probably going to be a white Christmas.
While most West Texans are enjoying their time with family, some were off to work on Christmas morning.
Now that all your holiday gifts have been opened, you may be considering tossing the boxes from those big ticket items in the trash.
The Christmas holiday is a time for families to get together, exchange gift, and eat as much ham and stuffing their bodies can hold. It is also known to be one of the most popular days of the year to go to the movie theater.
