Jesus House opens their doors to those in need

This Christmas, one local ministry wanted to spread the joy of the holiday with the community.



Jesus House opened their doors to the needy of Odessa.



For the seventh year, they gave people a warm meal and a family environment.



Vice-President, Loren Guiter, explained the importance of the event.



"There's so many people coming into town and their families are somewhere else. I think it's really important like a church or organization to come together as a family. Family spirit really, I think that's the most important thing,” said Guiter.



They say their main reason for the event is to spread the love of Jesus.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.