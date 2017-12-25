Pecos Fighting Eagles boxing gym giving local kids an opportunity

The sport of boxing goes further than the ring. It is a sport where people improve themselves both mentally and physically. Abel Mendoza, his dad and his older brother wanted to give local kids an opportunity to learn the sport they’re all passionate about.

“I think it’s great because it builds self-confidence. If there’s a kid out there getting bullied or something or if there’s someone who’s really stressed, boxing is a great way to release stress. It helps out a lot,” said Mendoza.

They started off training a few kids in their backyard but about 4 months ago, the Mendoza family opened a training gym called Pecos Fighting Eagles.

“Everyone was real supportive here in Pecos and the community. Everyone did everything they can and I went to the Pecos economic development. I told them what I wanted to do and they told me about this place. They let us train the kids here and it’s a great place,” said Mendoza.

For Abel, he wanted to open this gym to help kids outside of boxing like the sport did for him.

“It helped me stay out of trouble and kept me away from drugs. Boxing is very disciplined so you have to be very disciplined. It's you against yourself because there's no one else but you, you're there alone. So there's a lot of discipline and a lot of hard work. I'm grateful that I was able to do this," said Mendoza.

Through every jab and hook taught there’s a meaning and the Fighting Eagles gym hopes they’re teaching the kids lessons that will help them outside the ring.

