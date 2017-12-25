Silver alert issued for 65-year-old man - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Silver alert issued for 65-year-old man

By Audrianna Hinojosa, Executive Producer
MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

The Midland Police Department is looking for 65-year-old Leopoldo Mendias Alvarado.

He is described as 5'7", 160 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Alvarado was last seen on the 1700 block of S Colorado Street, wearing a blue or gray shirt and beige pants.

He is diagnosed with a cognitive impairment. Law enforcement officials believe his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Midland Police Department at 432-685-7110.

