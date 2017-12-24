Identity of victim killed in Midland police officer-involved accident released

A Midland man is dead following a crash involving a Midland police officer.

The victim has been identified as Roy Neely, 90, of Midland.

The crash happened back on Christmas Eve at the intersection of Wadley Ave. and Ward St. around 11:45 a.m.

We're told Officer Christian Abrahim was traveling westbound on Wadley Ave. to assist a disturbance call.

It's unclear at this time if the officer was responding to the disturbance call with his lights and siren on.

According to police, as his patrol vehicle approached the intersection, a 2016 Toyota Prius was turning north from Wadley Ave. onto Ward St. and a collision occurred.

Authorities added that a third vehicle, a 2016 Ford Expedition, which was stopped on Ward Avenue facing southbound was also hit.

Neely was taken to the hospital where he later died.

We're told Officer Abrahim was also taken to the hospital and is currently on administrative leave pending the results of the accident investigation.



