Xcel Energy phone scam claims meter is defective

An Xcel Energy phone scam is making its way around the Panhandle again.

According to Xcel, customers are now receiving calls claiming their meter is defective and that they need to pay a deposit on a new one or be disconnected.

Xcel Energy officials tell NewsChannel10 they do not require payment for replacing defective meters.

If you receive this call, you're asked to hang up and contact Xcel Energy to verify your account status.

Residential customers should call 1-800-895-4999. Business customers should call 1-800-481-4700.

