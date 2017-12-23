California's top marijuana regulator talks legalization

A federal judge in Seattle has partially lifted a Trump administration ban on certain refugees.
Congress is putting off until the new year some of its most disputed issues, including immigration, health care and the budget
The newly legal status of Mary Jane in four states is making for a green Yuletide among many fans of ganja
The Minnesota agency investigating the death of an Australian woman who was fatally shot by a Minneapolis police officer says it's committed to conducting a fair, impartial and thorough investigation as it gathers facts and evidence in the case
As President Trump celebrates tax victory, some quietly fear anti-Republican tsunamic in 2018
Congress has passed a massive tax package that will touch every American taxpayer and every segment of the U.S. economy
Cardinal Bernard Law, the disgraced Boston archbishop who epitomized the Catholic Church's failure to protect children from sexually abusive priests, dies at 86
