Texans: Be sure to buy your holiday liquor on Saturday

If you haven't bought your holiday liquor, you better do it before 9 p.m. on Saturday.

Thanks to the alcohol laws in the state, liquor stores are banned from selling liquor on Thanksgiving, Christmas Day or New Year's Day.

According to the Dallas Morning News, lawmakers created the Sunday rule back in 1935 when the Texas Legislature passed the Texas Liquor Control Act in response to the repeal of Prohibition.

Later, legislators added Christmas Day to the liquor sales ban in 1967.



And since you can't buy liquor on Sunday, if you're planning to make your favorite holiday drink, be sure you buy your alcohol on Saturday.

