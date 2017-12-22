New leader named at Centers for Children and Families - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Kristi Edwards (Source: CVA Advertising & Marketing, Ltd.) Kristi Edwards (Source: CVA Advertising & Marketing, Ltd.)
The Centers for Children and Families has a new leader.

Kristi Edwards was named C.E.O. by the board in late November.

She previously served as Centers' Clinical Director for five years and assumed the role of C.E.O., December 1.

She replaces Ann Bradford who retired from the position.

