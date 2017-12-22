E.C.I.S.D. Police, Administration help families in need

Santa visited some Odessa children a little bit early, with the help of the Ector County Independent School District Police and Administration.



More than 5 families were sponsored this year, which is more than last year.



The visits from Santa started among a few people in the department, who wanted to give something back.



"You know I will tell you it really puts thing in prospective as well as about. You know, we could all sit here and focus on what we don't have, but this is time we need to focus on what we do have and we are actually in a good place, and there are people that need help and that's what we are here for," said E.C.I.S.D. Police Department Chief, Todd Hiner.



E.C.I.S.D. police have done this in past years, but they wanted to spark some interest for more volunteers and donors for next year.



