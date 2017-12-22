Consider This....Beyond the Bow

Apple iPhone owners are suing the tech giant for alleged consumer fraud for not disclosing sooner it issued software updates that deliberately slowed older-model phones so aging batteries lasted longer.
Apple iPhone owners are suing the tech giant for alleged consumer fraud for not disclosing sooner it issued software updates that deliberately slowed older-model phones so aging batteries lasted longer.
A federal appeals court panel has ruled that President Donald Trump once again exceeded the scope of his authority with his latest travel ban.
A federal appeals court panel has ruled that President Donald Trump once again exceeded the scope of his authority with his latest travel ban.
Christian du Preez has Bilateral hip dysplasia, it’s a condition that causes him to rely on a walker or a wheelchair in order to get around. Now, he is about to get surgery in hopes to be able to walk.
Christian du Preez has Bilateral hip dysplasia, it’s a condition that causes him to rely on a walker or a wheelchair in order to get around. Now, he is about to get surgery in hopes to be able to walk.
If you haven't bought your holiday liquor, you better do it before 9 p.m. on Saturday. Thanks to the alcohol laws in the state, liquor stores are banned from selling liquor on Thanksgiving, Christmas Day or New Year's Day.
If you haven't bought your holiday liquor, you better do it before 9 p.m. on Saturday. Thanks to the alcohol laws in the state, liquor stores are banned from selling liquor on Thanksgiving, Christmas Day or New Year's Day.