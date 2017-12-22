Consider This....Beyond the Bow

Our news team has been looking past the typical holiday stories to remind us that Christmas is about much more than presents under the tree. It's called "Beyond the Bow. "

You'll see stories in our morning show and during the 6 p.m. news, and we have collected the series in its own special section on NewsWest9.com.

You’ll see stories like the Santa who volunteers to visit patients at the hospital in Odessa and the West Texas teenager whose simple request is getting attention from around the world.

Consider This, if you need a good shot in the arm of Christmas spirit, watch these. Getting past the presents, stressing over the next sale, or even the travel troubles, you will meet people who live right here simply sharing of themselves and their talent to make Christmas about giving.

Click here to visit our Beyond The Bow special section.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.