Byron Johnston Holiday Classic Basketball Tournament starts next week

This year marks the 25th year of the Byron Johnston Holiday Classic Basketball Tournament.

The tournament started in 1993 when former Midland High Coach Jack Stephenson teamed up with Byron Johnston and put together a holiday tournament to allow local kids to play against some tough teams.

In 1994, Byron lost his life in a vehicle accident.

To honor his legacy the committee named the tournament after him, to remember his involvement in the community.

This year’s tournament will take place next Thursday and Friday at Midland College, Midland High, and at Midland Lee.

