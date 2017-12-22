Jackalopes head coach Greg Gatto's discusses his favorite Christmas tradition

With Christmas only 3 days away, we caught up with Jackalopes head coach Greg Gatto and heard his thoughts on his favorite Christmas tradition.

“The tradition honestly is just the night before the 24th opening up the gifts. Now that you got the kids that’s always a big thing and they get to open up the gifts and then seeing them. Christmas has become all about your family and that’s pretty cool. Last year, we got to go back to Canada. I shoveled snow for about 2 weeks straight. So this year, we’re staying here and hopefully there’s no snow to shovel for awhile,” said Gatto.

The Jacks have a little time off and most of the guys went home for the holidays. They will be back on Dec. 26 to get ready for their next game against the Amarillo Bulls next Friday.

