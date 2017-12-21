Search continues for man wanted for over a dozen burglaries in Odessa

The search continues for a man wanted for numerous burglaries across the City of Odessa.

Police are looking for Joe Ortiz, 33.

We're told the robberies have taken place at 6 Subway restaurants, Stars Drive-In, Fajita's & More, Saucedo's, Churches Chicken, Dollar Tree, Dollar General and possibly others.

Police said Ortiz uses a medium sized rock and smashes the window of the business.

Authorities also said that Ortiz will stake out his locations before committing the burglary.

A reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of Ortiz.

If you know where Ortiz is, contact Det. S. Chavez at (432) 335-3347 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at (432) 333-TIPS and reference case #17-34187.

Below is a map of just some of the locations authorities believe Ortiz was involved in a burglary.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.