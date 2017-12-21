New Goodwill building opening soon in Midland - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

New Goodwill building opening soon in Midland

By Phoenix O'Connor, Multimedia Journalist
Goodwill in Midland. (Source: KWES)
MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

There is a new Goodwill coming to the town of Midland.  

"We have been very, very excited about our newest location in Midland, Texas," said Jim Trednick, Vice President of Goodwill West Texas.  

Donations are taken during business hours, but before you donate, there are a few items they will not accept.  

"We cannot accept mattress and box springs, for several reasons and ripped and solid clothing that kind of thing and non-working appliances," said Trednick.  

About 35 new employees will be hired at the new location, which will bring job opportunities for some.  

Getting people back in the workplace is what the "good will" is all about.  

"The mission is to provide opportunities to persons with barriers to employment," said Trednick.   

Employee like Ian Thomas, who are just looking for an opportunity to re-start their lives.  

"I just got out of prison and Goodwill gave me an opportunity to be gainfully employed," said Thomas.   

The new location will be located east of the intersection of Loop 250 and Midland Dr. in Midland. 

The location is expected to open the first week of January.

