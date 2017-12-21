Midland Police Officer arrested for official oppression, released on $500 bond

UPDATE: We've learned that Michael Pool was released on a $500 bond and is no longer behind bars.

A Midland Police Officer was arrested this afternoon on charges of official oppression.

We're told Officer Michael Pool, 33, was booked into the Midland County Jail.

Police said the arrest was made following a criminal investigation that began approximately 2 weeks ago.

Authorities said information was received that Pool allegedly mistreated a man in custody during a prisoner transport in July.

We're told Pool was terminated today following an internal investigation.

Pool has been employed with the Midland Police Department for 7 years and was assigned to the Midland Police Department Patrol Division.

The criminal investigation has been turned over the Midland County District Attorney's Office.

