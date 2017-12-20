Borden Co. wins 1A Div. I state championship - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Borden Co. wins 1A Div. I state championship

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
ARLINGTON, TX (KWES) -

The Borden County Coyotes returned to the state championship game and took another state championship.

The Coyotes defeated Jonesboro on Wednesday by a final score of 60-22.

Congratulations to the Coyotes!

