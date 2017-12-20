Borden Co. wins 1A Div. I state championship

The Borden County Coyotes returned to the state championship game and took another state championship. The Coyotes defeated Jonesboro on Wednesday by a final score of 60-22.
The Balmorhea Bears represented the city of Balmorhea well during the 1A Div. II state championship on Wednesday. However, the Bears fell short as they lost to Strawn by a final of 78-42 in a hard-fought title game.
When you think about Christmas, it always the good never the bad. It's understandable, gifts, family, just being together, however you celebrate it. For some families, it's not that easy.
The fall results from the Midland Independent School District "Listen and Learn" Tour are in, which was a community effort by more than 500 people and 55 online submissions.
It was a special moment in Midland. “Show of Support’s Heroes Plaza” was dedicated to honor the 4 men killed and 13 others injured in a tragic train crash on Nov. 15, 2012.
