Strawn defeats Balmorhea in 1A Div. II state championship

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
ARLINGTON, TX (KWES) -

The Balmorhea Bears represented the city of Balmorhea well during the 1A Div. II state championship on Wednesday.

However, the Bears fell short as they lost to Strawn by a final of 78-42 in a hard-fought title game.

Congratulations to the Balmorhea Bears on an incredible season!

