Midland police searching for shoplifting suspects

The Midland Police Department needs your help locating some shoplifting suspects.

We're told it all took place at the Family Dollar, located at 1801 N. Big Spring St.

The man and women seen in the video below reportedly took items without paying.

If you have any information on who these people are, contact Midland Crime Stoppers at (432) 694-TIPS regarding case #170913019.

