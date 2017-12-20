Jumburrito raises over $11,000 for West Texas Food Bank

For 8 years in the row, Jumburrito has partnered with the West Texas Food Bank.



This year, $11,563 was raised.



The promotion welcomed more than 9,468 visitors, who visited more than 23,000 times.



The holiday promotion ran from November 13 to December 17.



It was through the generosity of Jumburrito customers that the promotion happen.



"Customers were asked to swipe their rewards card, and each visit provided 50 cents to the West Texas Food Bank,"



The money will go on to provide more than 46,000 meals to hungry West Texans.



