Odessa restaurant hosting free Christmas dinner on Friday

One local restaurant is serving up a big dish of holiday spirit.



Ajuua's of Odessa is teaming up with Hope for the Homeless to serve a free Christmas dinner.



There will be free transportation provided.



Pick-up locations include the Ector County Library, Dottie's Lounge, The Salvation Army, Jesus House and west side Walmart.



The meal will be served at Ajuua's restaurant from 2-5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 22.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.