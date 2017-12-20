Odessa restaurant hosting free Christmas dinner on Friday - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Odessa restaurant hosting free Christmas dinner on Friday

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

One local restaurant is serving up a big dish of holiday spirit.

Ajuua's of Odessa is teaming up with Hope for the Homeless to serve a free Christmas dinner.

There will be free transportation provided.

Pick-up locations include the Ector County Library, Dottie's Lounge, The Salvation Army, Jesus House and west side Walmart.

The meal will be served at Ajuua's restaurant from 2-5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 22.

