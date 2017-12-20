Woman arrested in connection with Midland Co. animal cruelty case

One woman has been charged in connection with an animal cruelty case in Midland County. Carly Jo Underwood, 29, is charged with animal cruelty-torture.
For 8 years in the row, Jumburrito has partnered with the West Texas Food Bank. This year, $11,563 was raised. The promotion welcomed more than 9,468 visitors, who visited more than 23,000 times.
One local restaurant is serving up a big dish of holiday spirit. Ajuua's of Odessa is teaming up with Hope for the Homeless to serve a free Christmas dinner.
It's a very special time whenever the mailman comes. He is bringing a different kind of joy to one West Texas girl, 13-year-old Briella Hernandez.
There's a decline of volunteer firefighters around the country, which is why the Midland County Northeast Volunteer Fire Department hopes to get more heroes on their team.
