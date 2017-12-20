Woman arrested in connection with Midland Co. animal cruelty case

UPDATE: The Midland County Sheriff's Office tells us Underwood had a total of 16 warrants for cruelty to animals - torture, which are all state jail felonies.

We're told that coincides with the number of animal carcasses that were found inside a home on East County Road 144 last week.

---------------------

One woman has been charged in connection with an animal cruelty case in Midland County.

Carly Jo Underwood, 29, is charged with animal cruelty-torture.

We're told Underwood was arrested when she got off a flight from Nevada at the Midland International Air and Space Port.

Authorities said the arrest is in connection to the found animal carcasses inside a home on East County Road 144 last Wednesday by 2 employees during a foreclosure.

The investigation into the case is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.