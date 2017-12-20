OPD looking for burglary suspect

The Odessa Police Department is asking for your help locating Joe Michael Ortiz, 33.

Ortiz is wanted in connection with a string of burglaries reported within the last few weeks. The burglaries of six different Subway restaurants, Stars Drive-In, Fajitas & More, Jalisco's Saucedo's, Churches Chicken, Dollar Tree and Dollar General are all believed to be in connection to the same person.

Any information about Ortiz should be sent to The Odessa CrimeStoppers by calling (432) 333-TIPS.

