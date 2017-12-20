OPD looking for burglary suspect

The Odessa Police Department is asking for your help locating Joe Michael Ortiz, 33.
8-year-old Seth is like any normal kid, he loves Pokemon, dinosaurs and sports. But that's exactly what he's not allowed to do, is to run, jump, push, or pull anything.
A group of students in Ozona is using technology to make a difference in their community.
Odessa Fire and Rescue confirm a truck fire occurred in West Odessa early this morning.
There's a decline of volunteer firefighters around the country, which is why the Midland County Northeast Volunteer Fire Department hopes to get more heroes on their team.
