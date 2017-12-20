Truck fire in West Odessa is cleared

Odessa Fire and Rescue confirm a truck fire occurred in West Odessa early this morning.

Authorities arrived on scene on Moss Ave. and I-20 around 5:07 a.m.

The fire involved a semi-truck and it's unknown how the fire started.

Firefighters tell us there were no transports to the hospital.

The scene has since been cleared.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.