Truck fire in West Odessa is cleared

By Jolina Okazaki, Multimedia Journalist
WEST ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

Odessa Fire and Rescue confirm a truck fire occurred in West Odessa early this morning.

Authorities arrived on scene on Moss Ave. and I-20 around 5:07 a.m.

The fire involved a semi-truck and it's unknown how the fire started.

Firefighters tell us there were no transports to the hospital.

The scene has since been cleared.

