Permian Basin Area Foundation announces $2 million in grants to regional nonprofit organizations

The Permian Basin Area Foundation announced on Tuesday that over $2 million in grant awards will be going to regional nonprofit organizations.

Overall, the grant awards were presented to 38 area nonprofit organizations. Those include: Aphasia Center of West Texas, Arts Council of Midland, Basin PBS, Big Bend Conservancy, Catholic Charities of Odessa, Church on Wheels/ Breaking Bread Kitchen, Family Crisis Center of the Big Bend, Inc., Fort Davis Education Fdn/ Read Fort Davis, Girl Scouts of the Desert Southwest, Gladney Center for Adoption, H.O.R.S.E. Center, Isaiah 58 - Big Spring, Jeff Davis Co. Ambulance (Mountain Medics), Junior Achievement of the Permian Basin, Lamesa Boys and Girls Club, The Life Center, Marfa Education Foundation, Inc., Midland Community Theatre, Inc., Midland Need to Read, Midland-Odessa Symphony & Chorale, The Midst, Monahans Kids Zone, Muscular Dystrophy Association, Odessa Christmas In Action, Odessa Family YMCA, Ozona Community Center, Permian Basin Community Centers for MHMR, Permian Basin Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Permian Basin Rehabilitation Center, Presbyterian Children's Homes and Services, Scurry County Museum, Sibley Nature Center, Special Olympics Texas, Sunshine House, Inc., Alpine, The Springboard Center and United Way of Odessa.

“Working in the nonprofit arena can be highly demanding. The hours can be long and the needs of our community are constantly increasing and changing. The end of year and holiday time periods can be particularly taxing,” said Sande Melton, co-chair of the Foundation’s Grants Committee. “In spite of that, these organizations continue to make critical and positive contributions to countless lives here in West Texas.”

We’re told on top of all those organizations, the foundation announced grants of $75,000 from the Midland Housing Trust Fund to Christmas in Action and the Midland Community Development Corporation.

