Coahoma I.S.D. Board of Trustees receive ‘Outstanding School Board’ Award

The Coahoma I.S.D. Board of Trustees received a special award on Tuesday night in Coahoma.

The school board was named the "Outstanding School Board" in October at a convention in Dallas.

We’re told the board was chosen from among 5 finalists that were interviewed by a committee of Texas school superintendents.

The committee’s decision was based on several criteria, including the board’s support for educational performance, educational improvement projects and school transformation initiatives, commitment to a code of ethics, and placement of the welfare of children served by the school system above other motives.

